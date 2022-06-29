Phils: Harper surgery went well, but no timetable for return

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had successful surgery to repair his broken left thumb, but there is no timetable for his return. Philadelphia remains hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season. Interim manager Rob Thomson says the surgery on Wednesday went “very well.” Harper was injured on Saturday night by a fastball from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell. The 29-year-old Harper is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs.