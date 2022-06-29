Pappin, credited with Toronto’s last Cup-winner, dies at 82

TORONTO (AP) — Jim Pappin, the former NHL forward credited with the Toronto Maple Leafs’ last Stanley Cup-winning goal, has died. He was 82. The Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks announced the death Wednesday on social media. Pappin was given credit for Toronto’s second goal in a 3-1 series-ending victory over Montreal in Game 6 on May 2, 1967. Linemate Pete Stemkowski deflected it in, but allowed Pappin to take credit to earn a contract bonus. Traded to Chicago in 1968, Pappin had his biggest offensive seasons with the Blackhawks with MPH Line mates Pit Martin and Dennis Hull, finishing with career highs of 41 goals, 51 assists and 92 points in 1972-73.