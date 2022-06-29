Lukaku completes return to Inter on loan from Chelsea

By DANIELLA MATAR

AP Sports Writer

MILAN (AP) — Romelu Lukaku will again be looking to revive his career back in Italy after completing a sensational return to Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal. It comes just 10 months after he joined Chelsea for $135 million. Inter is reportedly paying Chelsea 8 million euros for Lukaku. The 29-year-old Lukaku will go down as one of the biggest transfer flops in Premier League history and reportedly took a pay cut to secure his return to Italy after a miserable second spell at Chelsea. Lukaku scored 47 goals in 72 appearances in Serie A in his two previous seasons with Inter.