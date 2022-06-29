Leach signs 2-year contract extension with Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has signed a two-year contract extension through 2025 after leading the Bulldogs to their second consecutive bowl appearance. The third-year coach’s annual base salary increases from $5 million to $5.5 million. Leach is 11-13 in two seasons at MSU and 150-103 over a 20-year career with stops at Washington State and Texas Tech. The Bulldogs went 7-6 in 2021 with wins over three ranked schools. Junior quarterback Will Rogers led a high-powered Air Raid offense that last season ranked fourth nationally in passing at 378.3 yards per game and tied for 28th in total offense.