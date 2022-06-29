Icons Series unites 24 pro athletes for Ryder Cup-type golf

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — For those tired of the dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series, Tom Brookes has something that might be of interest. The chief executive of Icons Series is bringing a two-day tournament to Liberty National that features 24 professional athletes from all walks of sports in a Ryder Cup-type competition. The event will kick off Thursday at Liberty National Golf Club with Fred Couples and Team USA set to face Ernie Els and his Team Rest of the World. Among those playing are Michael Strahan, Michael Phelps, Canelo Álvarez and Harry Kane.