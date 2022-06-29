Duvall, Wright lead Braves over Phillies, now 21-5 in June

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adam Duvall homered, Kyle Wright tossed seven sharp innings and the Atlanta Braves kept rolling this month, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1. The Braves improved to 21-5 in June, matching the team record for most wins in a calendar month since the club moved from Milwaukee to Atlanta in 1966. They’ll try to set a new mark when they go for a three-game sweep on Thursday night. Rhys Hoskins homered and doubled for Philadelphia, which played without star slugger Bryce Harper for the third straight game. Harper had successful surgery on his broken left thumb earlier in the day. There is no timetable for Harper’s return, but the Phillies remain hopeful the 2021 NL MVP can play again this season.