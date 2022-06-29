Challenge accepted: Richardson steps in as Blackhawks coach

By JAY COHEN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Luke Richardson says he likes a challenge. Good thing, because he’s got a big one ahead of him. The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks have hired Richardson as the 40th coach in franchise history. The former NHL defenseman takes over a team in transition under general manager Kyle Davidson, one that has fallen on hard times since it won the franchise’s sixth Stanley Cup championship in 2015. Richardson was an assistant on Montreal’s coaching staff for the previous four seasons. When Dominique Ducharme was diagnosed with COVID-19 during the 2021 playoffs, Richardson helped lead the Canadiens to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1993.