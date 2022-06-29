3-on-3 hockey league launches, could be step toward Olympics
By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer
Hockey is not on summer vacation even after the Colorado Avalanche dethroned the Tampa Bay Lightning to win the Stanley Cup. The new 3ICE 3-on-3 league debuted in mid-June with Hall of Famers Bryan Trottier, Grant Fuhr, Joe Mullen and Larry Murphy among the coaches. The International Ice Hockey Federation and IOC have discussed the possibility of bringing 3-on-3 to the Olympics for another medal event. That happened with basketball at the Tokyo Games. Leaders at 3ICE are focused on getting the league off the ground.