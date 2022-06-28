US women beat Colombia 2-0; World Cup qualifying next

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Kelley O’Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay, and the U.S. women beat Colombia 2-0 in Sandy, Utah. It was the final tuneup for the United States ahead of World Cup qualifying. The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes. The Americans went ahead on an own goal from Colombia’s Manuela Vanegas. Carson Pickett started for the United States, becoming the first player with a limb difference to appear for the national team. She was born without a left hand.