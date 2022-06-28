T-wolves welcome rookie Kessler’s defense, size and upside

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler will bring a 7-foot-1 presence and prolific shot-blocking ability to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The T-wolves introduced Kessler and fellow draft picks Wendell Moore Jr. and Josh Minott on Tuesday. Kessler flourished as a rim protector last season at Auburn. But Minnesota didn’t just draft Kessler to patrol the paint and guard the pick-and-roll. He also has upside as a scorer. Kessler has bloodlines on his side. His father and his uncle were standouts at Georgia in the 1980s and NBA draft picks. His grandfather was a Minnesota native.