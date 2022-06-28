Saudi-funded LIV Golf comes to America for Portland event

By The Associated Press

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf is coming to America. The LIV Golf Invitational-Portland is at Pumpkin Ridge in Oregon. The highest-ranked player in the field is Dustin Johnson at No. 17. But the series now has eight of the top 50 in the world after adding Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed. The PGA Tour has the John Deere Classic with a field so weak that no one from the top 50 in the world is playing at TPC Deere Run. Part of that is scheduling. It’s two weeks after the U.S. Open and two weeks before the British Open.