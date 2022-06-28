Olson homers twice to lead Braves past Phillies 5-3

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Olson homered twice and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were without Bryce Harper for the second straight game, and the 2021 NL MVP will be sidelined indefinitely due to a broken left thumb that interim manager Rob Thomson said will require surgery. Olson put on a Harper-like display by hitting two homers in a game for the 13th time in his career and second this season. Kyle Schwarber stayed red-hot in June with a home run for Philadelphia.