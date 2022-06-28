New Attitude Elliott? Chase prefers a practical approach

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Elliott’s mood seemed lighter at Nashville Superspeedway even before he picked up his second Cup win of the season. NASCAR’s most popular driver has never had the most positive attitude and is extremely hard on himself. But as he told The Associated Press on Tuesday, Elliott doesn’t believe he’s a negative person. Instead, being raised in NASCAR has made him a realist with a practical approach to each week. He rides the momentum of his victory at Nashville into Road America, where he won on the road course last year.