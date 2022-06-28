Monaco signs Takumi Minamino from Liverpool on 4-year deal

MONACO (AP) — French league club Monaco has signed attacking midfielder Takumi Minamino on a four-year deal from Liverpool. The 27-year-old Japan international scored 14 goals in 55 games overall for Liverpool after joining from Red Bull Salzburg. Minamino won three trophies at Liverpool including the Premier League title in 2020 and both domestic cups last season. But he struggled to break into Jürgen Klopp’s star-studded side. Monaco gave no financial details but reports estimated the transfer fee at 15 million euros ($15.8 million).