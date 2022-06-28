Mexican-based group buys Spanish club Sporting Gijón

MADRID (AP) — Mexican-based holding company Orlegi has acquired a majority stake of second-division Spanish club Sporting Gijón. The Mexican group is taking over from the Fernández family. The family had been in control of Sporting Gijón for the last three decades. The financial details of the purchase were not immediately disclosed. Orlegi already owns Mexican clubs Santos Laguna and Atlas. Sporting Gijón has played in the second division in eight of the last 10 seasons. It appeared in the top-flight in 2015-16 and 2016-17. The team fought off relegation to the third division last season, finishing in 17th place, three points clear of demotion.