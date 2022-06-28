LIV Golf faces hurdles in applying for world ranking points

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf wants to get Official World Golf Ranking points for its series. There could be a few hurdles when it applies to join the system. Assuming the application is received in the next two weeks, the OWGR governing board and the technical committee will be meeting at St. Andrews during the British Open. Among the sticking points are the average size of the field and whether only 54-hole events with no cut get the same treatment as larger tours. Also to be considered is a new formula for rating events that start in August.