LEADING OFF: Scherzer makes rehab start, Ohtani vs Chisox

By The Associated Press

Mets ace Max Scherzer will make a minor league rehab start for Double-A Binghamton on Wednesday. The outing against the Hartford Yard Goats was pushed back a day, but New York manager Buck Showalter says there’s been no setback in Scherzer’s recovery from a strained oblique. Scherzer will be pitching on seven days of rest after his first rehab start with the Rumble Ponies on June 21. A three-time Cy Young Award winner, the 37-year-old Scherzer is 5-1 with a 2.54 ERA in eight starts during his first season with the Mets. He’s been out since May 18.