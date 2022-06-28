Corbin strikes out 12, Nationals rally to beat Pirates 3-1

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patrick Corbin matched a career high with 12 strikeouts, Yadiel Hernandez delivered a go-ahead two-run double, and the Washington Nationals rallied in the eighth inning for the second straight game, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. Corbin (4-10) allowed one run in eight innings for Washington, which has won three in a row and six of eight. Pittsburgh has lost five in a row by a combined seven runs. The Nationals were hitless in their first eight attempts with runners in scoring position before Hernandez pinch hit against former Washington prospect Wil Crowe with two on and two outs in the eighth. Hernandez hit a shot over Diego Castillo in right, plating both runners.