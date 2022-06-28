Cavaliers extend qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers made the expected move and extended a qualifying offer to guard Collin Sexton, who missed most of last season with a knee injury. Sexton is now a restricted free agent and the high-energy scorer could draw interest from other teams. If Sexton receives an offer sheet, the Cavs can match it. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents on Thursday. A first-round pick in 2018, Sexton played in just 11 games last season before tearing meniscus in his right knee and undergoing surgery. The 23-year-old had been playing well and seemed to accept a lesser scoring role alongside All-Star Darius Garland.