Bucks’ draftee Beauchamp overcomes adversity to reach NBA

By RICH ROVITO

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was a stretch of homelessness while growing up. A constant shifting from one high school to another. The cancellation of an NBA draft training program due to the pandemic. A year proving himself with a G League developmental team. MarJon Beauchamp’s journey to the NBA has been fraught with so much adversity, he questioned whether he’d even have the opportunity to get here. That changed when he became a first-round draft pick of the Milwaukee Bucks.