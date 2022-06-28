2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini out with COVID-19

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — 2021 Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini has pulled out of the grass-court Grand Slam tournament after testing positive for COVID-19. The All England Club announced Berrettini’s withdrawal and he wrote about it on Instagram. The eighth-seeded Italian was supposed to play Cristian Garín in the first round. Berrettini is being replaced in the field by Elias Ymer. Berrettini was considered a title contender for Wimbledon both because of last year’s run to the final before losing to Novak Djokovic and because of his recent form on grass. Berrettini won two tuneup tournaments on the surface this month.