Wimbledon lookahead: Serena, Swiatek for Day 2 Centre Court

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams makes her return to singles play on Day 2 of Wimbledon. Williams will face Harmony Tan in the third match of the day in Centre Court. The 40-year-old American has not played in singles since she was injured in the first round a year ago at the All England Club. The honor of beginning play in the main stadium on the fortnight’s second day normally goes to the reigning women’s champion. But 2021 winner Ash Barty retired in March, so instead it will be No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek who gets things started at Centre Court against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett. Swiatek carries a 35-match winning streak into Tuesday.