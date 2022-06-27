Ukrainians have war on mind during 1st-round Wimbledon wins

By CHRIS LEHOURITES

AP Sports Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Ukrainian tennis players Anhelina Kalinina and Lesia Tsurenko have won their opening matches at Wimbledon to set up a second-round meeting between the two. Both said it’s tough to keep your mind focused on tennis when your family’s home is being bombed. The 29th-seeded Kalinina advanced to the second round by beating Anna Bondar 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Tsurenko defeated British wild-card entry Jodie Burrage 6-2, 6-3. The two plan to talk about what they can do in their second-round match to bring some more recognition to the war Russian is waging on their country.