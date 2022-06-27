Spain loses appeal, remains out of 2023 Rugby World Cup

DUBLIN (AP) — Spain will remain out of the Rugby World Cup next year after its appeal to overturn a penalty for using an ineligible player was dismissed. World Rugby says an independent appeal committee denied Spain’s attempt to throw out a 10-point deduction that left it out of next year’s tournament. The points deduction came after World Rugby said copies of South Africa-born front-rower Gavin van den Berg’s passport were altered to make him eligible. Spain was trying to make its second World Cup appearance and first since 1999. Monday’s decision can’t be appealed.