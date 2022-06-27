Spain and Portugal meet to discuss bid for 2030 World Cup
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Soccer officials and government authorities from Spain and Portugal have met to discuss a joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The presidents of the Portuguese and Spanish soccer federations were joined by government representatives at the headquarters of Portugal’s national team. The federations say the meeting took place to finalize details of a bid they said is “entering its final stages.” Morocco was previously included in talks but was dropped from the project.