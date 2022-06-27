Nice hires coach Favre, replacing PSG-bound Galtier

NICE, France (AP) — French club Nice has hired Lucien Favre as coach saying he replaced Christophe Galtier who is expected to take over at Paris Saint-Germain. Nice says Favre returns after a first spell that was “engraved in the history” of the club. Favre’s first season in 2016-17 ended with a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and entry in the Champions League qualifying rounds. Favre was then lured to Borussia Dortmund where his teams twice finished runner-up in the Bundesliga before he was fired 18 months ago.