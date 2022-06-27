Franco’s 2-run homer carries Nationals past Pirates 3-2

By PATRICK STEVENS

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Maikel Franco hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the eighth inning, and the Washington Nationals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 in the opener of a three-game series. Luis García had three hits for Washington, which has won five of its last seven games. Top prospect Oneil Cruz hit his first homer of the season for Pittsburgh, which has lost the first four games of its road trip by a combined five runs. Pirates reliever Chris Stratton was an out away from working around García’s leadoff double in the eighth when Franco launched a first-pitch slider to left-center, giving the Nationals their first lead of the night.