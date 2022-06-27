Former Rutgers star Pointer returning as assistant coach

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Former Rutgers basketball star Tasha Pointer is returning to the team as an assistant coach. Coach Coquese Washington announced the hiring of the Scarlet Knights’ all-time assists leader. This will be Pointer’s second stint as an assistant at Rutgers. She served for eight seasons (2007-15) under Naismith Hall of Fame Coach C. Vivian Stringer, who retired earlier this year. Pointer led Rutgers to the 2000 Final Four, the hallmark of a 128-game career that produced a program-record total of 839 assists. Pointer spent the past four years as head coach at Illinois Chicago.