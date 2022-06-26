Skip to Content
MacKinnon shines in clinching win, helps Avs win Stanley Cup

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon saved his best performance in the Stanley Cup Final for when it mattered most. MacKinnon scored a goal and set up another to help the Colorado Avalanche win the Cup by beating the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6. MacKinnon had a good feeling as soon as he checked into his Tampa hotel and found out his room was 1787. He comes from the same Nova Scotia town as famous No. 87 Sidney Crosby. Now MacKinnon like Crosby is a Stanley Cup champion.

