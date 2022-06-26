Lyles edges Knighton for the national title in the 200

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles pulled in front of teenage sensation Erriyon Knighton at the finish to win the 200 meters at the U.S. track and field championships on Sunday. Lyles, who cheekily pointed to Knighton as he hit the tape in 19.67 seconds. Both will represent the United States at next month’s world championships in Eugene. Sha’Carri Richardson, who memorably won the 100 meters at last year’s Olympic trials but tested positive for marijuana, did not advance to the finals in either the 100 or 200.