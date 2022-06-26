Harrington holds on to edge Stricker and win US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is the U.S. Senior Open champion. Steve Stricker made him work for it. Harrington nearly lost all of his five-shot lead at Saucon Valley. But the Irishman delivered in the clutch. Right when it looked like Stricker would tie for the lead with a short birdie chance on the 18th, Harrington made a 30-footer birdie on the 15th to stay in front. Stricker finished with two straight birdies for a 65. Harrington made three good pars with lengthy par putts and closed with a 72. He’s the third straight U.S. Senior Open champion to win in his debut.