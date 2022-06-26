Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman’s absence

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog in Commissioner Gary Bettman’s absence. Bettman previously tested positive for the coronavirus and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed out the Cup since he took over in 1993. The Cup was quickly handed to some of Colorado’s older players like Erik Johnson, Jack Johnson and Andrew Cogliano who had never won it before. Some like Nazem Kadri hoisted it with battered and bruised hands from various playoff injuries.