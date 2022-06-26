Cease strikes out 13, White Sox hold off Orioles 4-3

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore 4-3 after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning. The Orioles, aided by two errors by first baseman José Abreu, loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with none out before Jonathan Araúz lined an RBI single. After pinch hitter Rougned Odor struck out, Cedric Mullins cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly. Graveman struck out Trey Mancini, and the White Sox came away with the win after losing four straight.