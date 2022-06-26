Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Tampa Bay’s Victor Hedman. Makar and the Avalanche beat Hedman and the back-to-back defending champion Lighting in the final. Makar led Colorado in scoring and trailed only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in points this postseason. The 23-year-old who also won the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s top defensemen this season.