Arango, Palacios score in LAFC’s 2-0 victory over Red Bulls

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cristian Arango and Diego Palacios scored three minutes apart in the second half as Los Angeles FC pulled away for a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Sunday.

MLS-leading LAFC improved to 10-3-3 with its fourth shutout of the season. New York (7-5-5) started 5-2-1 on the road, but has dropped three straight away from home — without scoring.

Arango scored in the 67th minute, less than three minutes after coming into the game. The midfielder just stayed on onside when he took a touch pass from Carlos Vela. Red Bulls defender Dylan Nealis got caught out of position, allowing Arango to have a wide-open chance at goal as he put a right-footed shot in from the center of the box.

Arango has five goals this season and has scored in three straight MLS matches.

Palacios got his first LAFC goal in the 70th minute on a breakaway. Brian Rodriguez started the break, but was met by two Red Bulls defenders in the box before he found a wide-open Palacios, who had plenty of time to get left-footer past Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel.

The Red Bulls’ best opportunity for a goal came in the 74th minute, when Lewis Morgan’s shot from 18 feet out was knocked away by LAFC goalie Maxime Crépeau.

The Red Bulls outshot LAFC 16-12, but LAFC had a 5-4 advantage in shots on goal.

Coronel had three saves for the Red Bulls. LAFC’s Crépeau stopped four shots.

