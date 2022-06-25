Verdugo hits 3-run HR, scorching Red Sox top Guardians 4-2

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a three-run homer, Jarren Duran had a career-high four hits and an RBI, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 Saturday for their sixth straight victory. Verdugo’s two-out rocket to right off Shane Bieber gave Boston a 3-2 lead in the sixth inning. Duran added an RBI single in the ninth off Enyel De Los Santos. The scorching Red Sox moved a season-high 10 games over .500 and are 18-4 this month. Boston owns the second-best record in baseball since May 10 at 31-12, yet remains 11 games back of the AL East-leading New York Yankees.