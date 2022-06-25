Tsitsipas beats Bautista Agut to win Mallorca Championships

PALMA, Spain (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas has won the Mallorca Championships after beating Roberto Bautista Agut in three sets as they prepare to play on the grass courts of the All England Club. Tsitsipas’ first grass-court title on the ATP Tour comes before Wimbledon starts on Monday. The second-seeded Greek held off a late rally in the decisive set to beat Bautista Agut 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (2). His ninth career title is also Tsitsipas’ second of the season after he defended his Monte Carlo title in April.