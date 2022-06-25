Thunder GM Presti hopes Holmgren is latest star draft pick

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Thunder general manager Sam Presti has a stunningly successful history with high draft picks. Back when the Thunder were still the Seattle SuperSonics, Presti made Kevin Durant the No. 2 overall pick in 2007 and Russell Westbrook No. 4 overall in 2008. The team moved to Oklahoma City for the 2008-09 season before Presti selected James Harden third overall in 2009. They took the Thunder to the NBA Finals in 2012. Presti picked Chet Holmgren No. 2 overall on Thursday, making him a key building block to a possible resurgence.