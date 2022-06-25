Skip to Content
Smith scores twice, US women beat Colombia 3-0 in Colorado

KION 2020

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Sophia Smith scored twice in the second half and the U.S. women’s national team beat Colombia 3-0 on Saturday night to extend its home unbeaten streak to 68 games. Taylor Kornieck, making her national team debut, added a late goal. On Tuesday night, the teams will meet again in Sandy, Utah, as the United States readies for World Cup qualifying in the CONCACAF W Championship next month in Monterrey, Mexico. The United States is the two-time defending World Cup champion. Smith plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has six international goals.

