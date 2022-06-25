Serena Williams puts ‘Out of office’ on for Wimbledon return

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams has put her non-tennis interests on hold for a bit while she returns to her job as a tennis player at Wimbledon. She said Saturday she had to put the “Out of office” message on her email account so anyone trying to reach her would know why no response arrived immediately. Williams has been away from the sport for a year and hasn’t played since getting injured in the first round at the All England Club in 2021. She wouldn’t say whether this will be her last appearance at Wimbledon, where she has won seven of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles.