Padraig Harrington powers to 5-shot lead in US Senior Open

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Padraig Harrington is overpowering the U.S. Senior Open. Harrington twice reached the par 5s that set up a birdie and an eagle. Even with two bogeys over his last four holes, he still had a 66. That gives the Irishman a five-shot lead going into the final round. Harrington is all about swing speed and it shows in the length he’s using at Saucon Valley. Steve Stricker couldn’t keep up. He twice made bogey on the par 5s and shot 73 to fall eight behind. Gene Sauers and Rob Labritz are closest to Harrington at five shots back.