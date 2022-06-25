LEADING OFF: After no-hitter, Astros seek series W vs Yanks

By The Associated Press

A day after Astros starter Cristian Javier and two relievers became the first pitchers in 19 years to hold the Yankees without a hit, José Urquidy tries to give Houston a four-game series victory over baseball’s best team. It’s the first time New York was no-hit since six Astros teamed up for one at the old stadium on June 11, 2003. The major league-leading Yankees are 52-20, and their .732 winning percentage entering Saturday is the best ever for a team held hitless at least 50 games into a season. They rallied to beat Houston in the series opener Thursday, but their offense has been completely shut down in two games since.