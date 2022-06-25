Its Olympic future in doubt, weightlifting names new leader

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Iraqi official Mohammed Jalood has been elected president of the International Weightlifting Federation in a chaotic conference in Albania. The proceedings were controversial and often confusing after nine of the 11 candidates for president withdrew and another candidate claimed Jalood withdrew, too. Jalood is the first permanent president of the IWF since Tamás Aján stepped down in 2020 after more than 40 years in leadership roles while facing allegations that failed drug tests were covered up and millions of dollars went missing.