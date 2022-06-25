García’s walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Texas Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. The Cuban slugger matched Corey Seager for the team lead with 15 homers when he drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan into the Washington bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field. Nelson Cruz had a tying two-run homer for the Nationals against for his former team in the sixth inning.