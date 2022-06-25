Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Caroline Garcia has won her first tour title in three years after beating 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the final of the Bad Homburg Open. Garcia needed a medical timeout for what seemed to be a shoulder problem in the second set and fought back from 4-2 down before winning 10 of the next 14 games to seal the match ahead of the start of Wimbledon on Monday. Garcia is 8-3 in career finals but her last title was almost exactly three years ago in Nottingham in the build-up to the 2019 Wimbledon tournament.