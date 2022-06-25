FAU beach volleyball coach Capri Grotowski dies at 38

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic beach volleyball coach Capri Grotowski died after a long battle with breast cancer on Saturday, the university said. She was 38. She spent eight years coaching at FAU, often while dealing with treatments and the effects of her illness. This past season was the most successful of her career with the Owls, with her team going 23-12, getting an NCAA tournament win and Grotowski being named Conference USA’s coach of the year.