Blanco, Niezgoda spark Portland to 3-0 win over Colorado

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Sebastián Blanco scored on a first-half penalty kick, Jaroslaw Niezgoda added a brace in the second half and the Portland Timbers rolled to a 3-0 victory over the Colorado Rapids. Portland (4-6-7) didn’t grab the lead until Blanco’s PK score in the eighth minute of first-half stoppage time. Niezgoda broke the game open with goals in the 54th and 62nd minutes. Bill Tuiloma picked up an assist on Niezgoda’s first score. Eryk Williamson notched an assist on Niezgoda’s second goal of the game and fifth of the season.