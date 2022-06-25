Baker wins Women’s British Amateur, gets in 3 majors

HUNSTANTON, England (AP) — Jess Baker has completed a dream week at Hunstanton to win the Women’s British Amateur. The 19-year-old from England had to make a 25-foot birdie putt just to get into the match play portion of the tournament. She built a 3-up lead over Louise Rydqvist of Sweden after the morning 18 holes and stretched the lead to 5 up in the afternoon. The victory means Baker gets into the three majors. That includes Muirfield for the Women’s British Open in August and Pebble Beach for the U.S. Women’s Open next year. She also gets in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.