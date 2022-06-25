Avalanche’s Burakovsky a “possibility” to return for Game 6

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The status of a couple of key players remains uncertain for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.Colorado coach Jared Bednar says there’s a chance Game 1 overtime hero Andre Burakovsky could return Sunday night, Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point figures to be a game-time decision for the two-time defending champion Lightning, too. The Avalanche lead the series 3-2, despite being without Burakovsky since the forward suffered a hand injury blocking a shot in Game 2. Burakovsky scored in overtime to win Game 1, then had a goal and an assist before departing Game 2. Point has missed 13 of 15 games since before being injured during Tampa Bay series-clinching win over Toronto in the first round. He played Games 1 and 2 of the Stanley Cup Final, but missed the past three.