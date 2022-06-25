Astros 3 outs away from combined no-hitter at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK (AP) — Houston’s Cristian Javier and Héctor Neris have held the New York Yankees hitless through eight innings in a game the Astros lead 2-0. Javier pitched seven innings with a career-high 13 strikeouts and one walk, throwing 71 of 115 pitches for strikes. His previous high was 107 pitches against Seattle on April 27 last year. He was replaced by Neris to start the eighth. Aaron Hicks and pinch-hitter DJ LeMahieu drew walks, but Joey Gallo flew out to the warning track for the second out and Aaron Judge’s hard grounder was fielded by shortstop Aledmys Díaz for an inning-ending fielder’s choice.